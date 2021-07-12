Rats! Tesla Won't Pay for Rodent Damage to Cars: Report

Tesla has been plagued with problem after problem in recent months. Not only is the manufacturer being investigated by the NHTSA for a spate of recent car accidents, but the brand also faces a significant recall of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. To top it all off, it seems like rats have taken a liking to their cars. According to the New York Post, Sarah Williams, a 41-year-old physician who lives in Manhattan, recently discovered a rat in the glove compartment of her Tesla Model 3. The rodent had caused thousands of dollars in damage. This isn't the first time we've reported on rat-on-car terrorism. A couple of years ago, Toyota faced a similar problem, and it seems that rats have taken a liking to modern car wiring insulation.