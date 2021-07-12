Cancel
Bradenton, FL

Sokos Social Expands, Rebrands

sarasotamagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradenton-based Sokos Social, a digital marketing and social media agency, has announced an extensive rebranding and new services, including changing its name to Sokos Solutions. Founder Eleni Sokos says the company will focus on helping businesses with content creation and strategy and design. Key programs and services include digital advertising management, social media management, custom web design, graphic design and public relations.

www.sarasotamagazine.com

#Advertising Management#Media Agency#Sokos Social Expands#Sokos Solutions#Social Media Management
