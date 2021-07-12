Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Cool and cloudy.

Rowers pass down the Charles River. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Another cool day is ahead on Tuesday across the Boston region before more seasonable temperatures arrive by midweek.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and highs only in the 60s in coastal areas. Inland sections could see highs in the 70s. There will be slight chances for isolated showers, but many areas are expected to remain dry.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected later in the week.

