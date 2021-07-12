Opinion: San Diego County’s DA must prosecute sheriff’s deputies for their role in jailhouse deaths
Jones-Wright is executive director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance. She lives in Encanto. Since Sheriff Bill Gore’s appointment to head the San Diego Sheriff’s Department in 2009, San Diego County has had the highest rate of in-custody deaths among the six largest counties in California. In response to this disturbing fact, Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber and others requested the state conduct an audit of our county’s jail deaths.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Comments / 1