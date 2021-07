A teen was arrested early Wednesday in the slaying of a Selma police officer. Javonte Cornuis Stubbs, 18, is being held in the Chilton County Jail on two counts of capital murder of a police officer and attempted murder. Killed in the Tuesday-morning shooting was 25-year-old Officer Marquis Moorer. One of the capital murder charges is for killing a law enforcement officer and the other is for firing into an occupied building.