California State University Offering iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and Keyboard to 35,000 Incoming Students

California State University today announced the launch of a new CSUCCESS program that is designed to provide equitable opportunities to students through the use of technology. The first phase of the initiative will see CSU providing a 64GB iPad Air, Apple Pencil, and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio to all incoming first year and transfer students at eight participating campuses in Fall 2021. Students will need to register to participate, and the CSUCCESS website says that with a keyboard attachment and pencil, the ‌iPad Air‌ is "comparable to a laptop."