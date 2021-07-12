Cancel
James Gunn Directed Five Peacemaker Episodes for HBO Max, So Who Directed the Other Three?

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile knowing that James Gunn directed five episodes of Peacemaker, the spin-off series starring John Cena as his The Suicide Squad character, only now has it been revealed that the remaining three episodes have been directed by some superhero veterans. First reported in The Ronin, along with Jody Hill, who Gunn recently let slip had directed an episode, the remaining two episodes were overseen by Brad Anderson and Rosemary Rodriguez, who may be familiar to fans of Titans and Jessica Jones as they have respectively directed episodes of those popular series'.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

