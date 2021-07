Dave Jessop of Herriman preps his throw on the Midvale Park disc golf course, while his faithful companion Stella looks on. (Heather Lawrence/City Journals) Midvale City held a ribbon cutting May 22 for a new nine-hole disc golf course in Midvale Park. But the course is about more than just a hobby. Like the game itself, the more you learn about the story behind the course, the more you appreciate it.