Flood Advisory issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Northeastern Ocean County in southern New Jersey * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots with an additional inch possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Toms River, Lakewood, Beachwood, Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Heights, Mantoloking, Leisure Village East, Brick Township, Leisure Village, Dover Beaches North, and Dover Beaches South. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 77 and 97.