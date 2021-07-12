Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Lowndes; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Western Berrien County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adel, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Adel, Sparks, Omega, Lenox, Cecil, Reed Bingham State Park, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Eldorado, Staunton, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Fender, Crosland and Laconte. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
