Princeton, NJ

Explore Freshman Seminars in the Arts

Princeton University
 19 days ago

Nine seminars offer an early opportunity for incoming first-year students to dive into the arts alongside their peers. During the course of study at Princeton, undergraduate students discover new ideas, new fields of knowledge, and the adventure of learning. First-year students have a unique opportunity to begin their Princeton journey with a Freshman Seminar, working closely with an instructor and a small group of fellow students on a topic of special interest. The Freshman Seminar program is designed to provide students an early opportunity to learn about a number of extraordinary topics, discover new intellectual passions, and form enduring relationships with faculty members and fellow students.

