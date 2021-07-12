Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Brydge Max+: The best third-party keyboard for iPad Pro [Review]

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to use your iPad like a laptop, adding a Brydge keyboard has long been the best way to do it. There are other solutions — a lot of them, in fact — and many are more affordable. But none of them are as good as a Brydge keyboard.

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Keyboard Technology#Smart Keyboard Folio#Ipad Pro Lsb Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
iPad
Related
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

Upgrading to the best laptop for your needs doesn't need to be an expensive struggle and it shouldn't be as hard as it can be to find the most pertinent information amongst endless lists of identical-looking laptops. Our editors have tested dozens of different models to help you boil it down to a single choice.
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best ergonomic keyboards of 2021

To find the most comfortable ergonomic keyboard, we've been putting ergonomic promises to the test, plugging and unplugging dongles and customizing keys over the past few weeks. Ultimately, we found two ergonomic keyboards that stood out as best.
ElectronicsPosted by
geardiary

Brydge 10.2 MAX+ Review: A Wireless Keyboard Case with a Trackpad, Made for 7th and 8th Generation iPads

My wife Raina likes the Brydge 10.2 MAX+. She appreciates the fact that it holds the iPad at whatever angle she chooses, and she likes the fact that she can separate the iPad from the keyboard and use it as a tablet, although she rarely does.In fact, I’ve heard more than one “OH!” from her as she has dug more deeply into what the Brydge 10.2 MAX+ delivers. She’s a fan, and you will be too.
Electronicsipadinsight.com

Review: DODOcase Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9

Thanks to the popularity of Apple’s Magic Keyboard, a new type of case for the iPad Pro has emerged over the last year. There are plenty of bags and sleeves out there that will hold a Pro and MK together and I’ve reviewed a few of those in recent months. However, the more interesting cases I’m seeing now are those that not only hold an iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard, but also allow you to use them together without removing the from it.
ElectronicsZDNet

Brydge Air Max Plus keyboard first take: Multi-touch trackpad and protective case for work on the go

I just recently picked up a new M1 Apple iPad Pro and immediately started looking for keyboards to help me get work done on my daily train commute, on the airplane, and around the office. Brydge just launched the Brydge Air Max Plus keyboard that is now shipping and I've had one for the last couple of days. I'll be putting this new keyboard through its paces over the next couple of weeks when I will update this first take to an in-depth review.
Electronicswccftech.com

iPad Air 4 Drops to Its Lowest Price yet of $499 on Amazon [$100 off for Two Colors]

Apple’s iPad Air 4 is cheaper than it has ever been, so if you are looking for a non-Pro version of Apple’s tablet lineup, this is the one you should be eyeing. On Amazon, the Green and Space Gray version of the iPad Air 4 has been discounted by $100 for the 64GB storage model, bringing that price down to $499 only. The same discount is also applied on the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant, but it will cost you $629 for the 64GB model. Luckily for you, all color models with this configuration get that hefty discount.
The Gadgeteer

Satechi iPad Pro Aluminum Stand Hub review – Make your tablet a workstation

REVIEW – Question: when is a tablet not a tablet? When it becomes a workstation. That’s the goal of the Satechi Aluminum Stand Hub for iPad Pro (more on the post “for” in a moment). The first question inevitably leads to the next questions – why would you want to do that and is it worth the cost? Read on for the answer to this and to uncover some additional truths about this stand…
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Save up to 50% on Brydge iPad keyboards, MacBook docks and more

Brydge just kicked off its big back to school sale, giving you the chance to save up to 50% on its brilliant iPad keyboards, MacBook docks, and more. Prices start at just $59.99, with many products now available at their lowest ever price. Take advantage before the discounts disappear. This...
ComputersCult of Mac

M1 MacBook Air and iPad Air help make a music studio [Setups]

Redditor madeitinthewild makes beautiful music up in Canada. Or he makes music, anyway. Jazz music. You can tell by the assortment of saxophones next to his M1 MacBook Air- and iPad Air 4-based mini music studio. That, and he said so. “Remember to always practice safe Sax,” came the obligatory...
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Releases AirPods Pro Beta Firmware to Developers [Download]

Apple has released beta AirPods Pro firmware to developers for the first time. AirPods Pro beta firmware for Apple Developer Program members enables development of features on iOS and macOS for AirPods. It also enables new AirPods Pro features, including Ambient Noise Reduction, and FaceTime spatial audio. Here's how developers...
BicyclesCult of Mac

Clever bike reflector conceals a hidden AirTag tracker [Review]

The Device Therapy Bike Mount & Reflector gives you a place to hide an Apple AirTag tracker. With this combination, you can (hopefully) track the location of your bike if it gets stolen because millions of iPhones around the world can report the location of your lost item. This post...
TechnologyCult of Mac

Handy portable iPad stand is also a 6-port hub [Review]

The Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub turns your iPad into a useful desktop. Not only does it prop up your tablet, it includes six useful ports. And it goes almost anywhere, from a meeting room to a coffee shop. I’ve used the tablet stand for weeks, including on a recent...
Computerspocketnow.com

Best Buy’s Student Deals get you up to $300 off the previous iPad Pro models and more

Best Buy has a vast selection of Apple products on sale thanks to its latest Back to School Student Deals event. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s selling for as low as $800 on its 128GB variant with $200 savings for students, while the rest of us can grab the same model for $900 after a $100 discount. The smaller 11-inch model with 256GB storage is also getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $700, but hurry before they sell out. And if you want the latest M1 iPad Pro models, remember that you can still grab the 12.9-inch model for $999 and the 11-inch option for $749 with $100 and $50 savings, respectively, at Amazon.com.
TechnologyTom's Guide

iPad mini 6 might steal one of the iPad Pro's best features

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad mini, tipped to launch in the fall alongside the rumored iPhone 13 and other devices from Cupertino. And the latest rumor has the iPad mini 6 set to get a mini-LED display, much like the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, only in a compact form. Furthermore, Apple upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 are also set to get mini-LED displays.
ComputersDigital Trends

Apple MacBook Pro 16, Dell XPS 15 just got a massive price cut

Looking for a high-end laptop and don’t want to spend a fortune? We’ve got some amazing deals lined up for you courtesy of Amazon and Dell, respectively. Right now, you can save a massive $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch at Amazon or a similarly huge $350 on the Dell XPS 15 at Dell if you’d prefer to go the Windows route. Whatever your operating system needs, both laptops will serve you well so if you want to invest in a great high-end laptop, now is your chance. Both offer exceptional screens on the move as well as high-end specs for video editing or even some light gaming while out and about. Be quick though as we’re expecting stock to be limited on both deals.
Technologyiclarified.com

Apple to Eventually Bring Face ID to All Macs, iPhones, iPads [Gurman]

Apple is planning to eventually bring Face ID to all of its Macs, iPhones, and iPads, according to a new report from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. I think implementing Face ID in all of its major devices is the company’s ultimate goal. If it were possible, Apple would have already nixed Touch ID. But it has had to stick around for a couple of reasons. On the iPhone SE and non-Pro iPads, it’s a cheaper alternative that lets Apple cut costs while still offering security. On Mac laptops, the screens are too thin to implement the necessary depth sensor.
ComputersMac Observer

Which 4k monitor and Thunderbolt 4 dock for an M1 MBP?

Problem to be solved: I own a 2020 M1 Macbook Pro. I want to connect 1, or more, external displays to it. I'm looking for a 27" (or bigger) 4k (60Hz or better) monitor AND a Thunderbolt 4 dock. I'm looking for suggestions for both monitors and docks. I'm currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy