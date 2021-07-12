Brydge Max+: The best third-party keyboard for iPad Pro [Review]

Best Buy has a vast selection of Apple products on sale thanks to its latest Back to School Student Deals event. First up, we have the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s selling for as low as $800 on its 128GB variant with $200 savings for students, while the rest of us can grab the same model for $900 after a $100 discount. The smaller 11-inch model with 256GB storage is also getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $700, but hurry before they sell out. And if you want the latest M1 iPad Pro models, remember that you can still grab the 12.9-inch model for $999 and the 11-inch option for $749 with $100 and $50 savings, respectively, at Amazon.com.