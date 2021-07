The shift to telemedicine for patient care for individuals with diabetes showed little negative impact on the metabolic health of these patients. The COVID-19 pandemic shifted telemedicine from a peripheral aspect of therapy to one of the main health care delivery methods.1 Though there were concerns initially as to how this change in care practices would impact patients with type 1 (T1DM) and type 2 diabetes (T2DM), early studies suggest the metabolic control of patients with diabetes actually improved over the course of quarantine.2.