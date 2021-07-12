Cancel
Michigan State

West Michigan Is Looking For The Next New Calendar Models – Senior Citizen Pin-Up Edition!

Extra, extra, read all about it! If you’re healthy, fit, or give back to the community -you could be the star of an upcoming 2022 calendar!

West Michigan 60 Strong is a contest looking for inspirational seniors, ages 60 and up. It’s a chance for friends and family to also nominate a special senior in their life!

Whether you’re an elite athlete, overcame an obstacle, or are dealing with chronic health conditions, West MI 60 Strong wants YOU!

The contest will include a fabulous three-day photoshoot in front of some pretty sweet Northern Michigan landmarks, and the winners will even be paid for their modeling time! Those selected by a celebrity judging panel will receive professional photos as keepsakes, and attend a kick-off party where they will meet other inspiring seniors.

Crystal Lake Clinic in Traverse City is promoting this calendar in a fun way and wants to see healthy seniors promoting healthy lifestyles in their community! This calendar is also a public service for seniors. It will be the launch of a new healthcare program called Answer Health Care Senior Care Advantage, where it will provide patients with Medicare, keeping them healthy now and in the future.

To nominate a senior or enter in the contest, CLICK HERE.

