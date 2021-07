The 2021 NBA Finals are currently in full swing, but 2K Games is already looking forward to their next season. Today, 2K unveiled a release date and cover stars for NBA 2K22, which will come in the usual somewhat baffling array of editions. And yes, players will once again be expected to play a tax to play on current-gen consoles – the standard of edition of the game costs $70 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, and the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle costs $80. In other words, if you want to buy NBA 2K22 for last gen consoles and upgrade, you’ll essentially have to pay a $20 premium.