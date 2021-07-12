Special Weather Statement issued for Huntington, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huntington; Whitley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WHITLEY AND NORTHWESTERN HUNTINGTON COUNTIES At 451 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near South Whitley, or 9 miles south of Columbia City, moving north at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Columbia City, South Whitley, Larwill, Laud, Lorane, Bracken, Goblesville, Coesse, Tunker, Washington Center, Raber, Bippus, Luther and Peabody. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
