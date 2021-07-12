Cancel
Society

Kids’ football coach denies sending racist tweet to Marcus Rashford and claims his account was hacked

By John Siddle, Joe Duggan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago

A CHILDREN'S football coach claims his Twitter account was hacked after a racist tweet was sent to Marcus Rashford.

Nick Scott, 50, denied targeting the Three Lions hero with the vile message following last night's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqXpF_0aujnmd900
England fan Nick Scott has denied sending a racist tweet to England star Marcus Rashford Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYLGB_0aujnmd900
Rashford suffered vile abuse after he missed a penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final Credit: AP

The dad-of-two from Powick, Worcestershire, also denied sending a sickening homophobic tweet aimed at the England women's football team.

Vile trolls targeted Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after England were beaten on penalties in last night's agonising final.

A tweet from Scott's Twitter account Scottywwfc said: "Marcus Rashford that MBE needs burning ya fake.

"Pack them bags and get to ya own country."

'HACKED'

The tweet was posted just minutes after Manchester United striker Rashford, 23, missed from the spot in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out.

Scott denied being responsible for the sick tweets when approached at his home in Powick, Worcs.

The Wolves fan told Sun Online: "I didn't send it mate - I've been hacked. "I didn't post it.

"The first I learned about it was this morning when I woke up. I'm seeing my solicitor in the morning. I don't know who hacked me."

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

Asked who was responsible for a homophobic tweet from August, 2020 in which Scott's account suggested a "fat d***" should coach the England women's team, Scott replied: "Mate - my Twitter has been hacked. Simple."

Another tweet from his account at 12.43am this morning said: "I need to apologise Marcus Rashford but im still very angry. but not with you."

Scott has a YouTube page and describes himself as an "Away Day Videographer" following Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A Wolves spokesman tonight tweeted that they had been alerted to "a racist tweet sent by a Wolves 'fan' last night" and had reported it to police.

RACIST ABUSE

It comes as Boris Johnson tonight told racists who targeted England players after their Euro 2020 defeat to "crawl back under their rock".

Earlier, estate agents Savills suspended a worker after racist abuse targeting England players was sent from his Twitter account.

A post from Andrew Bone's Twitter account branded the players the N word and claimed the England stars had "ruined it for us" after the loss.

Estate agents Savills confirmed Bone was being investigated over the tweets this morning - before later adding he had since been suspended.

But Bone's family today claimed to The Sun that his account had been hacked - and he had reported the matter to police.

They also claimed Bone is "not racist" and shut down his accounts when he began receiving messages late last night.

For some of the players to be abused is unforgivable, really.

At a press conference today England boss Gareth Southgate lashed out at racists who targeted his players with vile online abuse.

He said: "For some of them to be abused is unforgivable, really.

"I know a lot of that has come from abroad. People that track those things have been able to explain that .

"But not all of it, and it's just not what we stand for.

"We, I think, have been a beacon of light in bringing people together."

Tonight, England star Tyrone Mings slammed Home Secretary Priti Patel for “stoking the fire” after Three Lions players received racial abuse.

It came after the Prime Minister took aim at the racists, saying: "Shame on you.

"I hope you crawl back under the rock from which you emerged."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DK3iI_0aujnmd900
The tweet was sent from Scott's @Scottywwfc account last night Credit: @Scottywwfc/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Pa2T_0aujnmd900
The children's football coach claimed his account had been hacked Credit: @scottywwfc/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8bwZ_0aujnmd900
Rashford and other Three Lions heroes were hit with sickening abuse by online trolls Credit: Reuters

