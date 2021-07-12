Cancel
Warframe Teases Upcoming Expansion, The New War, In TennoCon 2021 Trailer

mmorpg.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Extremes is setting up this weekend's upcoming TennoCon coming this Saturday, July 17th, in a big way. Viewers will be able to see their first glimpse at the next expansion in Warframe's library, The New War, which will see a world reveal on Twitch at 5pm ET/2pm PT during the event.

Steve Sinclair
#Teases#Digital Extremes#Digital Extemes#Tennocons#Tennocon 2021#Q A#Tennolive
