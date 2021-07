Apple's rumored extension to Apple Pay is seen as a potentially lucrative move because of who this type of buy now, pay later facility appeals to. Apple has not announced that it will team up with Goldman Sachs to launch "Apple Pay Later," yet the very rumor has caused shares in rival firms to drop. As yet there are only a few players in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market, but it's becoming increasingly profitable as worldwide spending habits change.