HomePod software 15 beta 3 brings Apple Music Lossless support to HomePod and HomePod mini

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has seeded HomePod software 15 beta 3 update to invited participants of the AppleSeed Program that includes support for Apple Music Lossless audio for HomePod and HomePod mini. After a little confusion, the company confirmed that both speakers will gain lossless audio support in an upcoming software update, “HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update.”

