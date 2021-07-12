HomePod software 15 beta 3 brings Apple Music Lossless support to HomePod and HomePod mini

Have you signed up for the iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 public beta yet? The updates are available for those who are willing and brave enough to install the unfinished software to get an early look at all of the new features coming to Apple's devices later this year. As long as you have a compatible iPhone or iPad (there's a list at the bottom of this post), you can sign up and install the new software. Just remember, you need to be willing to live with software that may not work 100% of the time. This public beta means you're free to tinker with the iOS 15 preview to your heart's content.