Like most of us, Billie Eilish isn’t proud of everything that is on the internet. In her new cover story for Vogue Australia, the pop star, 19, revealed that there are plenty of instances, where she's embarrassed by her digital footprint. "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing," she told the mag. Eilish was likely referencing the recently resurfaced video of her using an epithet and speaking in a stereotypical Asian accent. "The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it's on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly."