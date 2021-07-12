Cancel
MLB

Sports ‘n Stuff!

By Jeff Turk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. Kevin Love is a “black cat”…In his first tune up with Olympic basketball Team USA, the Americans were beaten by Nigeria. In 2012 Team USA beat the Nigerians by 88 points. Team Nigeria lead by former 2 time Cavaliers Head Coach, Mike Brown. USA takes on Matthew Dellavedova and team Australia tonight in Vegas.

Kevin Love
Dustin Poirier
Pat Boone
Christine Mcvie
Matthew Dellavedova
