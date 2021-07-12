Apple released HomePod software 15 beta 3 update, after several reports of bricked speakers
Apple has released a HomePod software 15 beta update to AppleSeed program participants. Although Apple has officially discontinued the original smart speaker and will sell the new HomePod mini only, the HomePod will still receive software updates. Last week, several users reported that their HomePods running on iOS 14.6 and iOS 15 beta, had either suddenly stopped working or were overheating.www.ithinkdiff.com
Comments / 0