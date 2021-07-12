Cancel
POTUS

Will the Russians add "crossing US red lines" to the 2021 Olympics?

By Stewart Baker
We begin the episode with the Biden administration's options for responding to continued Russian ransomware outrages. Dmitri Alperovitch reprises his advice in the Washington Post that Putin will only respond to strength and U.S. pressure. I agree but question whether the U.S. has the tools to enforce another set of red lines, given Putin's enthusiasm and talent for crossing them. If jumping U.S. red lines were an Olympic sport, Russia would have retired the gold by now. Dmitri further reminds us that Russian cooperation against cybercrime remains a mirage. He also urges that we keep the focus on ransomware and not the more recent attempt to hack the Republican National Committee.

