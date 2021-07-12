Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY pitcher becomes 1st known drafted practicing Orthodox Jew

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvlKR_0aujnNl600

Jacob Steinmetz's blazing fastball helped make him a baseball draft trailblazer.

The New York native is believed to be the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round — 77th overall — to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Steinmetz, from the Long Island hamlet of Woodmere, is a 17-year-old right-hander whose repertoire features a fastball that sits in the mid- to upper-90s and a knee-buckling curveball. His draft stock rose considerably while playing for the Elev8 Baseball Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, this year after previously competing for his high school team, The Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway.

Steinmetz recently told the New York Post he keeps the Sabbath and eats only Kosher food, but plays during the Sabbath and on Jewish holidays — although he walks to games during the Sabbath rather than taking transportation. No practicing Orthodox Jewish player has made it to the big leagues.

The selections during the nine rounds Monday were made by teams on a conference call after the first night was a primetime event at Denver’s Bellco Theater with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing the picks. Major League Baseball moved the draft from June to July, including it in the All-Star festivities.

Pittsburgh took Louisville slugging catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick Sunday night and got him a potential future batterymate to lead off Day 2 by selecting New Jersey high school lefty Anthony Solometo at No. 37.

The Pirates picked athletic Pennsylvania high school outfielder Lonnie White Jr., who signed a letter of intent to play both baseball and football at Penn State, in the competitive balance round between the second and third rounds. Pittsburgh went back to pitching in the third round, taking Georgia high school pitcher and shortstop Bubba Chandler — who has a scholarship offer from Clemson to play quarterback.

The Nationals used their 10th-round pick on Cal infielder Darren Baker, the son of former Washington and current Houston manager Dusty Baker. Darren Baker was famously swooped away from home plate by Giants player J.T. Snow during the 2002 World Series, when the 3-year-old Baker was a bat boy.

Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps, the Southeastern Conference pitcher of the year and a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, was taken by San Diego in the third round. The 24-year-old right-hander was a sixth-year senior after redshirting as a freshman and missing a year after having Tommy John surgery, but was dominant this season with a Division I-leading 0.90 ERA while winning 12 games and saving 11.

Houston took Nevada high school outfielder Tyler Whitaker with its first pick of the draft, which didn't come until the third round for the second straight year as punishment for the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels have taken exclusively pitchers through 10 rounds, while the Cleveland Indians grabbed pitchers with 10 of their 11 picks and the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays grabbed nine pitchers through 10 rounds.

The Baltimore Orioles, meanwhile, selected just one pitcher among their first 11 picks.

The draft will be completed Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20 conducted via a conference call with teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Trailblazer#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Hebrew Academy#The New York Post#Sabbath#Orthodox Jewish#Bellco Theater#Major League Baseball#Pirates#Penn State#Clemson#Cal#The Golden Spikes Award#Division#Astros#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Angels#The San Francisco Giants#Toronto Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter?

Ippei Mizuhara might be the most important name in baseball you’ve never heard. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter plays an increasingly important role in communication between the Los Angeles Angels star, his team, MLB media and baseball fans. Monday night, he’ll be catching for Ohtani when he participates in the Home Run Derby as part of MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, Colorado. So, who is Shohei Ohtani’s translator?
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade White Sox must offer Cubs for Kris Bryant

The Chicago Cubs went from contenders in the National League Centrals to sellers in a couple of weeks. After a string of losses, they have decisions to make with many players, specifically Kris Bryant. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner. The Cubs will be floating Bryant around to get some return of investment, especially since Bryant is almost certainly set to hit free agency in the offseason.
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
MLBNBC Sports

Son of Eagles coach goes top 10 in MLB draft

If you were following along during the 2021 MLB draft on Sunday night, you might have heard a familiar name pretty early. Three picks before the Phillies drafted a high school power pitcher, the Mets drafted a right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt named Kumar Rocker at No. 10. Not ringing...
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
MLBNew York Post

Jarred Kelenic’s disastrous Mariners start takes sad Futures Game turn

DENVER — There is no way in heck Jarred Kelenic wanted to be at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon and not with the Mariners back home at T-Mobile Park. Yet, here the well-known former Mets high draft pick stood, associating with his fellow minor (ouch) leaguers as they prepared for the All-Star Futures Game, the outfielder’s second such exhibition and his first since his disastrous major-league debut earlier this season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Tight End Retires.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace received a bit of surprise today. Just like that one of Pace's offseason signings has retired. Tight end Jake Butt has decided to hang up his cleats after signing with the Bears this offseason. As of now the transaction appears on the...
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy