New ‘This Week on Apple Music’ roundup feature brings 5 weekly biggest happenings on the service

“Happier Than Ever” is the most added album in the history of Apple Music. While millions of people curse the corona crisis, fans of Billie Eilish can be more or less happy about the virus. Actually, the exceptional American talent would have countless concerts between March and July 2020 during her “Where Do We Go?” world tour and should be on stage in the USA and Europe. After the first three shows, all remaining dates had to be cancelled completely and Eilish retired to her parents’ home in Los Angeles. Fittingly, she had taken a completely new path, telling Zane Lowe on the Beats 1 radio show: “That’s what we’ve been talking about for months: how humble this year has been for so many people and as much as I wish I could have had the year I had planned – with and tour and blah, blah, blah – … We would never have made this album. […] I’m really happy that we were able to create the tracks we worked out. And I can’t wait for you to hear them. I can’t wait for the world to hear them. I am very excited and hopeful about the future.”