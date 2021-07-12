Cancel
New ‘This Week on Apple Music’ roundup feature brings 5 weekly biggest happenings on the service

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew ‘This Week on Apple Music’ has debuted on Apple’s music streaming service. The new feature will summarize the five biggest happenings on Apple Music, weekly like new albums, songs, artists, and more. This is an opportunity for subscribers to explore new content or get the latest updates on their favorite artists, albums, and more.

www.ithinkdiff.com

