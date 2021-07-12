Administration changes take effect in July for three Holladay area schools

Kayla MacKay, who has served as principal of Cottonwood Elementary, transferred to the position of assistant principal at Cyprus High School July 1. (Granite School District) With a new school year comes new faces and administration appointments. Administrative changes in the Holladay area were made at a Granite School District Board Meeting in the spring. The changes take place July 1. Andrea Winn was appointed principal at Crestview Elementary. Winn was previously an assistant principal at Matheson Jr. High. Teri Cooper, who has been the principal at Crestview, was transferred to Cottonwood Elementary. Cooper’s transfer fills the space left by Kayla MacKay, who was transferred to the position of assistant principal at Cyprus High.