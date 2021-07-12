Cancel
Sylvania, AL

Board Sells Property for Helipad

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAINSVILLE, Ala.-- The DeKalb County Board of Education held their regularly scheduled meeting on July 9. (Full video online). Mary Crosby of the Grove Oak Volunteer Fire Department requested that the Board sell a parcel of property that once housed the Grove Oak School to the department. The Fire Department has a fire hall on the adjacent property and would like to expand. The Department will build a helicopter pad and storm shelter to better serve the community. The Board agreed to sell the property to help their expansion for $1. The Grove Oak Fire Department will pay for all legal fees to transfer ownership.

