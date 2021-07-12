Cancel
ID&T and over 30 other event organizations start summary proceedings against Dutch government

By Your EDM Staff
Your EDM
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the new COVID measures in the Netherlands, festival organizer ID&T, known for events such as Mysteryland, Sensation, Milkshake and Decibel Outdoor, announced on Friday evening that it will initiate summary proceedings against the Dutch government. Today, ID&T announced that over 30 other parties, including the organizers behind F1 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort, DGTL and Don’t Let Daddy Know, are joining them as co-plaintiffs.

