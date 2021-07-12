ID&T and over 30 other event organizations start summary proceedings against Dutch government
Following the new COVID measures in the Netherlands, festival organizer ID&T, known for events such as Mysteryland, Sensation, Milkshake and Decibel Outdoor, announced on Friday evening that it will initiate summary proceedings against the Dutch government. Today, ID&T announced that over 30 other parties, including the organizers behind F1 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort, DGTL and Don’t Let Daddy Know, are joining them as co-plaintiffs.www.youredm.com
