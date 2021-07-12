Peterborough pursues fines for Eco Village code violations

The Town of Peterborough seeks to levy hefty fines for zoning and code violations against former Walden Eco Village landlord Akhil Garland and the Garland Family Realty Trust. The town filed its own suit against Garland in May, several months after Garland blamed the town for the December 2020 eviction of all 25 tenants at the Walden Eco Village in a separate, ongoing suit that several evicted tenants filed against Garland and his associated business and land trust in December.