What’s on Your Vacation Playlist?

It’s that time again. Some of you may actually be going on vacation with your families after a year of lockdown. If you’re like our family, we always had some music on – whether it was background music to clean the house or mix tapes for a road trip (yes, I said mix tapes – we’re that old). I’ll share some of my kids’ favorites from ancient times, which are timeless and now make me cry when I listen to them. You might want to look these up on YouTube.