Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What’s on Your Vacation Playlist?

By Betty Casey
tulsakids.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again. Some of you may actually be going on vacation with your families after a year of lockdown. If you’re like our family, we always had some music on – whether it was background music to clean the house or mix tapes for a road trip (yes, I said mix tapes – we’re that old). I’ll share some of my kids’ favorites from ancient times, which are timeless and now make me cry when I listen to them. You might want to look these up on YouTube.

www.tulsakids.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
James Taylor
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Maurice Sendak
Person
Bob Mcgrath
Person
Elvis Costello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#U2#Time#Tweedledum#The Fine Young Cannibals#The Velvet Underground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Youtube
Related
Relationshipsklcc.org

A Tiny Desk Playlist For Your Little One's Next Playdate

After a year of remote learning for children (and their families), summer is finally here. Whether you've sent the kids off to camp or are planning some fun in the sun at home, Tiny Desk has got you covered. A guaranteed good time for the entire family, these delightful and lively Tiny Desk concerts are sure to make your child's next playdate a hit.
Musicnorthernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #15

Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – “WUSYANAME”. It’s a shame more people haven’t discovered singer and songwriter Kacy Hill. Hill’s discography is full of relatable lyrics and soundscapes that never fail to tug at a listener’s heartstrings. “Just To Say” is a somber and soothing track that places the listener in a low-key music club with smoke in the air as Hill shows off her beautiful singing voice.
Musicrocknheavy.net

Quiz: What’s Your Rock IQ?

1. What is the only № 1 song written by Bruce Springsteen?. B. “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. 2. The Moody Blues pioneered the use of what electronic instrument?. A. Moog synthesizer. B. Musitron. C. Mellotron. D. Theremin. 3. What duo recorded the 1969 hit “Backfield...
Home & Gardenamericanpeoplenews.com

What’s Your Summer Style Archetype?

Your Vibe: Free-spirited water sign who wishes Woodstock were an annual event. The Palette: Anything flared, fun, or flowy. Style Mantra: Live in the moment; borrow from the past. You’re in tune with your dosha, you have your crystal guy on speed dial, and you grow all your leafy greens...
Musiccoolhunting.com

Recording Artist Yndi’s Playlist for COOL HUNTING

Franco-Brazilian trans artist, composer and producer Yndi (formerly known as Dream Koala, from 2012 to 2020) released a debut LP this May, entitled Noir Brésil, that sets her beautiful, dynamic vocals within transfixing orchestral complexity. To celebrate the ravishing release, Yndi generously assembled a playlist of tracks that have garnered her attention in the way that her powerful album captured ours.
Musicpurewow.com

The 14 Best Songs About Fall to Add to Your Autumn Playlist

FYI, we are so ready for fall. Seriously, what’s not to love? We get breathtaking views of the colorful leaves, a chance to go pumpkin picking at our local festival and finally switching out our bathing suits for a comfy sweater. So whether you’re mapping out the perfect fall date or gathering your family and friends for a bonfire, we have you covered with a playlist that will give you all the autumn feels. From Earth, Wind & Fire to Ed Sheeran, here are 14 of the best songs about fall to get you ready for the season.
MusicCape Cod Chronicle

Writer's Block: My Music

Back in September, after most of The Chronicle's staff had been working at home for several months and we had no idea when we'd be going back to the office, I decided, to help pass the time toiling away in my basement office, that I would listen to all of the songs in my digital music library. From start to finish.
MusicThe Oakland Post

Five essential tracks for your end-of-summer playlist

Summer’s officially winding to a close. We’re getting closer to fall semester everyday: closer to that final wave of wind through your hair on a road trip, closer to that final footprint in the sand, closer to the last sunset you’ll get to appreciate fully without the lingering stress of uncompleted homework hiding not-so-quietly in the back of your mind.
Food & Drinks959theriver.com

What’s Your Go To Drink For Staying Cool?

Happy Tuesday everyone! I hope the start of the week is panning out nicely for you and your staying cool! I’ve been finding myself hanging out on my patio a bit more and enjoying the fresh air. It feels good to be able to get out for a bit later in the evening and enjoy a little RnR time. Doesn’t it? There is just something about being outdoors that calms the spirit. Maybe I have learned or re-learned a lot from my MN trip. Not gonna lie, I wish I was still there, it was so peaceful.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: El Planteo’s Staff Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Smoke Sesh

El Planteo is a youthful Spanish-language media outlet focused on culture, finance and cannabis. They have joined us for a Weedsday playlist this week. What you will discover next is a mélange of recommendations, which are climatic, body-shakin’, shoegaze, South American and a little something else -- a list packed with great songs to play while you enjoy some cannabis:
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Your Twin Cities weekend playlist: Summer Jam and Smash Mouth

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered.Take advantage of our remaining summer days with these five events:🎥 Buckle up for a drive-in showing of the 1996 hit "Twister" at Union Depot at 9:30 tonight — pay per car and grab some concessions from the on-site hot dog truck.🎤 Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park continues tonight and tomorrow with a lineup including Carrie Underwood, Brett Young, Zac Brown Band and more.🚲 Bring some lawn chairs and watch the Twin Cities' most creative cars and bikes ride around Lake Harriet tomorrow night for the 27th annual ArtCar + ArtBike parade.🎆 Minneapolis didn't have a Fourth of July fireworks show, but the Aquatennial's Target Fireworks along the Mississippi Riverfront is still on for tomorrow night.🌟 Smash Mouth, known for the legendary song "All Star," is hosting a free concert in Rochester Sunday night.
Lifestylemix957gr.com

What’s Your Odd Satisfaction? – #TQOTD

Do you know what ASMR is? Like soft talking people on a mic doing something. Steve has forever found ASMR videos of people building legos to be satisfying. Such a weird answer to a question we got from Christineology on Tuesday. TEXT QUESTION OF THE DAY:. What is your odd...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Zach Zoya's New Song "Understand" Is Perfect For Your Summer Playlists

Zach Zoya is one of the best artists coming out of Montreal, Quebec right now and he has proven himself to be incredibly versatile with his art. From spitting bars to offering melodies, Zoya can do it all and it has led to high expectations amongst his fans. The Montrealer has a new EP planned and to help promote it, he has dropped a brand new single called "Understand" which will prove to be an essential track for your playlists this summer.
Anchorage Daily News

Six female artists from Alaska to add to your summer playlist

From debut albums to EPs, Alaska’s female musicians are coming out swinging this summer. Ava Earl, who made a name for herself on the Anchorage Folk Festival stage, is releasing her fourth studio album this week. Meanwhile, newer artists like Kodi Hannah and Nichole-Lee put out their first EPs this month.
Musicmashed.com

Listen To Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Songs With This Roadrunner Playlist

Of any movie released over the past few years, perhaps none has generated the amount of anticipation and fanfare among a certain subset of foodies as "Roadrunner," the Morgan Neville-directed documentary about Anthony Bourdain that hit theaters earlier this month. During his life, which was cut short at the age of 61, Bourdain built a loyal, almost cult-like following among foodies, television viewers, and readers alike. These fans have created an internet buzz around the debut of the film, which has generally received positive reviews.
Food & Drinkswfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Ice Cream”

This Sunday is #NationalIceCreamDay but the celebrating started early on today’s Mel’s Diner!. Here’s a playlist of songs that make reference in some way to ice cream– as chosen by you!. Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.
Plainview, MNPost-Bulletin

Tuesday Tracklist: Tim Dallman

The sound: “If (Canadian rock band) Rush went unplugged.”. Try him if you like Tom Petty or David Gilmour. How you know him: If you go out regularly, you’ve seen Dallman at Forager Brewery, The Redwood Room, Canadian Honker, Five West and/or Four Daughters Winery. He also released an original (self-titled) album in 2018.
MusicDaily Californian

Carefully-curated playlists based on your personality type: Part 2

The wait is over! The second part of our playlist series based on your Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is finally here. If you haven’t already, take the online personality quiz here. Disclaimer: MBTI has been debunked by many scientists and is widely considered a pseudoscience by researchers and psychologists. However,...
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Sarah Darling Releases Ambient Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Sarah Darling has released another cover for her Campfire Sessions series, and this time she looked outside of country music to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”. Premiering on Sounds Like Nashville today (July 29), Darling’s version of “Dreams” slows down the 1977 track and strips away the instrumentation, leaving only acoustic guitar, electric guitar and ambient sounds. This arrangement not only uncovers the song’s longing lyrics, but it also showcases Darling’s smooth voice. The end product is a calm and soothing cover that transforms the classic rock song into a slow-burning country tune. Darling began her Campfire Sessions in 2019 and she will soon release two more cover songs — “One of Us” by Joan Osborne and “Sweet Surrender” by Sarah McLachlan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy