Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin teamed up to talk Beatles and solo music for Hulu series

By Stuart Miller
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles are likely the most documented, examined and celebrated musicians in books, film and TV of the last 60 years. This fall will bring Paul McCartney’s book “The Lyrics” and the Peter Jackson Disney+ docuseries “Get Back.” Still, when iconic producer Rick Rubin started talking to Paul McCartney, they found the impetus for a new project: “McCartney, 3, 2, 1,” a six-part docuseries on Hulu premiering July 16 in which Rubin and McCartney take apart some of the songwriter’s classics to look at the parts that made up the whole.

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Peter Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbey Road Studios#Post Beatles#Check My Machine#Bronco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named this ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let It Be”.“People are only just discovering the...
EntertainmentPosted by
Salon

"McCartney 3, 2, 1" is Hulu's engaging series delving into the Beatles' songwriting magic

Hulu's "McCartney 3, 2,1" is, quite simply, the most engaging documentary ever made about the songwriting exploits of popular music's most successful composer. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling — the filmmaker behind Beyoncé's "Self-Titled" web doc — the six-part series finds Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin deconstructing one great Beatles tune and McCartney solo composition after another.
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

How to Watch Paul McCartney’s New Series Online (McCartney 3,2,1)

How to Watch Paul McCartney’s New Series Online (McCartney 3,2,1) In the new six-part series McCartney 3,2,1, Paul McCartney looks further into his career with the Beatles, Wings, and as a solo artist. The music veteran sits down with producer Rick Rubin for a candid conversation about his 60-year career...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Premieres Tonight On Hulu

Premiering tonight (July 16th) on Hulu is the Paul McCartney / Rick Rubin docuseries, titled, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The six-part, limited series finds the former-Beatle and famed record producer discussing all aspects of his 60-year-career. McCartney and Rubin serve as two of the project's executive producers, with the series being directed by Zachary Heinzerling.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu's McCartney 3,2,1 manages to make stories The Beatles fans have heard before feel refreshing

"Meet Paul McCartney: the ultimate Beatles geek," says Rob Sheffield. "The excellent new Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 gets up close with the most legendary of rock stars, alone in the studio with Rick Rubin, telling stories and listening deep to the Beatles. It’s a fascinating thrill just to listen with him. Like anyone else, he’s mystified by how these four nowhere boys from Liverpool managed to create this music. As Paul says, 'For me, I’ve grown to be a fan of the Beatles. Because then, I was just a Beatle. But now that the Beatles’ volume of work is finished, I listen back to it, and you know, ‘What’s that bassline?’ McCartney 3,2,1 is Paul really stretching his wings as a Fabs fan. He breaks down the tunes track by track, isolating the musical details. He makes occasional (but welcome) detours into his solo and Wings years, using archival photos and film footage. Rubin, in his barefoot-Yoda mode, totally understands that his job here is to just listen and say 'Wow.' It’s just three hours of conversation, stretched out over six episodes, but it flies by. This is Paul at his most charming — he’s like the barber in 'Penny Lane,' giving us a tour of every mind he’s had the pleasure to blow...If you’re a Beatles fan, you’ve heard many of these stories before. But there’s always something new in them, just because he’s Paul, so intuitively tuned into music on a restless moment-to-moment level. He singles out 'Here, There, and Everywhere' as his proudest moment as a songwriter — no surprise there. But it’s different when you see him listen to the track, with a grin that’s half cocky yeah-we-did-this confidence and half eerie wonder."
Entertainment959theriver.com

All The Beatles Secrets Revealed In Hulu’s ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Documentary

A new documentary that reveals the secrets behind The Beatles has made its way to Hulu. “McCartney 3,2,1” finds Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin sitting down to discuss the behind-the-scenes magic surrounding the legendary group. McCartney reveals their album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” would’ve never been a thing...
NME

Music producer Rick Rubin venturing into more film and TV with new production deal

Legendary music producer Rick Rubin is expanding his film and TV ambitions by signing a new production deal. The producer, whose new documentary on Paul McCartney McCartney, 3, 2, 1 premiered yesterday (July 16) on Hulu, will push his famous Shangri La Recording Studios further into the silver and small screen worlds in a partnership with Endeavor Content.
CelebritiesDaily Gate City

Heinzerling: 'Rubin and McCartney geeked out' in 'McCartney 3,2,1'

Director Zachary Heinzerling reveals how Paul McCartney and music producer Rick Rubin discussed, enjoyed and generally 'geeked out' to the Beatles famous hits in his new film "McCartney 3,2,1." (July 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Musicyoursun.com

See Beatles history in a new light with Hulu documentary series

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare interview with producer Rick Rubin in “McCartney 3,2,1.”. Paul McCartney should be sick of telling Beatles stories. I know I’m tired of hearing them — or so I thought. “McCartney 3,2,1,” on Hulu, shows how you can jazz up the most worn-out oldies...
Accidentsmashed.com

The Seasoning Misunderstanding Paul McCartney Says Inspired This Famous Beatles Album

"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is one of The Beatles' most iconic albums. Coming off a grueling tour, the quartet's eighth studio album was developed from November 1966 through April 1967 and took more than 400 hours in the studio to finish. However, the time was well worth it. Complete with hits like the title track, "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," and "With A Little Help From My Friends," it spent 27 weeks at the top of the charts in Britain and 15 weeks at the top of the US Top 200 albums in the United States, according to The Beatles website.
EntertainmentPosted by
IndieWire

‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Review: Paul Leads a Hulu Documentary That’s a Musical Commentary Track for the Ages

In almost any other context, starting off a Beatles-related documentary with clips from their legendary 1964 Ed Sullivan Show performance would be a red flag. It’s such an instant, ubiquitous shorthand for the band that setting the stage that way feels like a cheat. Yet, deploying it is one of the first examples that the latest Hulu documentary series “McCartney 3, 2, 1” is having fun with convention and using it for its own purpose.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney: Acclaimed Hulu documentary about Beatles star gets UK release date

An original new series about Beatles legend Paul McCartney finally has a UK release date. The six-part series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, features a “rare” and “in-depth” interview with McCartney, in which he discusses his career as part of The Beatles and Wings, as well as his solo work. It will be released on Disney Plus on 25 August 2021. The show, which was shown in the US on Hulu, sees music producer Rick Rubin interviewing McCartney across six episodes. Made by programme makers Endeavour Content, Disney Plus said the Star Original series “explores music and creativity in...
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Paul McCartney ‘3,2,1’ Docu-Series To Air In The UK On Disney Plus

Disney Plus has confirmed that the forthcoming Paul McCartney‘s docu-series McCartney 3,2,1 will air in the UK on the streaming service next month. The upcoming six-episode documentary series already premiered in the US on Hulu last week but it has now been confirmed that viewers in the UK will get to see the first episode on August 25.
Fairfield, CTGreenwichTime

Comic Adam Ray, set to perform in Fairfield, talks about getting heckled, meeting Paul McCartney

Comedian/actor/writer Adam Ray is the master of crowd work and his newest comedy album, “I’ll Take It From Here,” features interactions with audiences in such bits as “Uber Driver” and “Save Yourself!” The longtime stand-up comedian will perform a show at the SHU Community Theater in Fairfield July 22, and crowd work will no doubt be as much part of it as will his carefully-honed monologues and punchlines.
WWE411mania.com

Music Icon Rick Rubin On His Love of Pro Wrestling, Says It’s the ‘Most Accurate Representation Of Life’

Rick Rubin is an icon and legend in the music business, and he also happens to be a massive fan of professional wrestling and discussed it with Marc Maron. Rubin, who cofounded Def Jam and was extremely influential in bringing hip-hop to the mainstream, appeared on Maron’s WTF Podcast and discussed his love of the wrestling business. Rubin famously was the financial backer for Smoky Mountain Wrestling for most of its 1991 through 1995 run and talked about how he still watches a lot of it. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
Posted by
News Portal

Paul McCartney calls the Beatles 'professors in a laboratory' in new Hulu documentary

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content. As the thumping bass drum and crackling guitar riff of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” blasts from the speakers, Paul McCartney launches from his seat, as enthused as the rest of us to revel in its power, even if he’s heard it more often than any human on the planet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy