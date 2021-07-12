Cancel
Relationships

Remains identified as husband of missing Wisconsin couple

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman remains that were discovered during a search for a missing Wisconsin couple are those of the husband, the Dane County Medical Examiner said Monday. Authorities said the remains found Thursday night in the town of Cottage Grove are those of Bart Halderson, 50, of Windsor. The cause of death was listed as “homicidal violence including firearm injury.”

Chandler Halderson is charged with first-degree homicide, hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse, following an appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on July 15. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the charges against the 23-year-old Windsor man in a press conference about an hour later, as well as announcing that a tip to law enforcement had led to the discovery of human remains on DNR land in the town of Roxbury, southeast of Sauk City.

