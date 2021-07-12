Cancel
Philly Girl Killed Days Before Her 17th Birthday In Delaware County Shooting

Authorities in Delaware County are investigating after a 16-year-old Philadelphia girl was killed in a shooting that broke out in Colwyn Borough Friday night. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Authorities in Delaware County are investigating after a 16-year-old Philadelphia girl was killed in a shooting that broke out in Colwyn Borough Friday night.

Officers found Kyanna Woods McCrea from Southwest Philadelphia with a gunshot wound to the head just after 9:15 p.m., at Colwyn Avenue and South 3rd Street, according to the Colwyn Police Department and 6abc.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

McCrea was killed four days before her 17th birthday, family told 6abc.

The suspect remains at large and there is no known motive, police said.

Police told 6abc they believe McCrea was not targeted but was at the wrong place at the wrong time when multiple shooters opened fire from their cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware County District Attorney’s Criminal Investigations Division or the Colwyn Borough Police Department.

