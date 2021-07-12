Zeds Dead Previews New Collab With Subtronics, Remixing Basement Jaxx Classic “Where’s Your Head At”

Disturbed have often separated themselves from some of their hard-rocking peers in part due to the frequent rhythmic delivery of David Draiman's vocals. Not only has it brought some freshness to their sound, but as some mashup artists will tell you, it also makes them prime for pairing up in collaboration with something that has a little more beat and groove. One recent such instance has Disturbed's "Stricken" now meeting the disco-dance vibe of pop star the Weeknd and electro kings Daft Punk.