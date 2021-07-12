Zeds Dead Previews New Collab With Subtronics, Remixing Basement Jaxx Classic “Where’s Your Head At”
Zeds Dead and Subtronics teamed up for the first time at the end of 2019, releasing “Bumpy Teeth” as party of We Are Deadbeats, Vol 4. It wasn’t too long after that they got together a second time to reinvent the Atmosphere classic “GodLovesUgly.” Now, they’re joining forces again to remix yet another classic, this time taking on “Where’s Your Head At” by Basement Jaxx.www.youredm.com
