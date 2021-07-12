Cancel
Westchester County, NY

Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Northern Westchester Crash, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ycbte_0aujlMnx00
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Four people suffered injuries in a crash in Northern Westchester County.

A car and van were involved in the crash at around 1:50 p.m. Monday, July 12 on Saw Mill River Road in Mount Pleasant, according to Mount Pleasant Police.

There were two occupants of each vehicle, police confirmed.

The Hawthorne Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene to help get the door of one of the vehicles open, said police.

Police said the crash caused a backup on Route 9A, and the road was partially shut down for about 45 minutes.

