Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

By Ashley Joy Parker
OK! Magazine
 17 days ago
Source: MEGA

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.

The brunette beauty accessorized with By Far's Eve Bag White, strappy white sandals and String Ting's Green with Envy Phone Strap.

Source: MEGA

Kendall's little sister, Kylie Jenner wore the same ensemble last August while out to celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu. The 23-year-old make-up mogul styled her body-hugging look with a Hermès beige Kelly Pochette Croc Bag, Bottega Veneta's $1,105 beige Bv Point Leather Pumps and Harry Kotlar stud diamond earrings.

Source: MEGA

So who wore it best?

