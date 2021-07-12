Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council staff member earns important credential

Crookston Daily Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTri-Valley Opportunity Council’s Kristen Waechter (Program Operations Manager) has been recognized by Minnesota Community Action Partnership as part of the 2021 class of Certified Community Action Professionals (CCAP). The CCAP designation is a nationally recognized credential earned from the Community Action Partnership in Washington, D.C. She is a staff member with Head Start, Child and Family Programs at Tri-Valley.

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Valley#Credential#Ccap#Community Action#Caa#Csbg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Council members finally meet in person

Galt City Council on July 20 held its first in-person meeting in nearly a year and a half. It added the planned Parlin Oaks development to a community facilities district (CFD) and discussed the city’s landscaping and lighting districts (LLDs). It also heard about the local status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunman, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Sunman Council member appointed

VERSAILLES – John Moton, Chairman of the Ripley County Republican Central Committee, recently announced the appointment of Sharron Bennett to the Sunman Town Council. Bennett will complete the term of the late Marilyn Decker. Moton made the appointment pursuant to Indiana Code Title 3 – Elections (IC 3-13-11-5) and subsequent...
Columbus, OHTimes Reporter

Jason Ricker earns economic development credential

COLUMBUS — Michael Loges, president of the Ohio Economic Development Association, has announced that Jason Ricker, director of business development and real estate for the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corp., has been awarded the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (OhioCED) credential. “The OhioCED professional credential attests the depth and breadth of...
Rice County, MNsouthernminn.com

County administrator earns solid review, pay increase

Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted continues to earn praise from her bosses, the county Board of Commissioners. On Thursday, the board reported that Folsted’s job performance “successfully meets expectations” and/or “consistently exceeds expectations” in all of eight the categories assessed. They are Organizational Management, Fiscal/Business Management; Program Development; Relationship with Board; Long-Range Planning; Relationships with the Public, Public Relations and Interagency Relations; and Professional/Personal Development.
California StateBakersfield Channel

California expanding options for exams required to earn teaching credential

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students aspiring to one day lead the classroom themselves now have a few more options for getting their teaching credential. The newly adopted state budget now allows candidates to use coursework in order to meet the requirements of the California Basic Skills Test, or CBEST, or the California Subject Matter Exams for Teachers, referred to as CSET.
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Volunteers sought for downtown Crookston walkability audit on July 31

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, University of Minnesota Extension, and City of Crookston would like to implement the AARP Walkability ToolKit on the side streets of Ash and Marketplace in downtown Crookston. Each of the partners is recruiting volunteers who will implement the project on July 31 between 9 a.m....
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

College Station council, staff dive into proposed budget

College Station leaders dug deep into the city’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget this week, looking ahead at what are expected to be brighter days despite some aspects of the budget continuing to be affected by the pandemic and February’s winter storm. The proposed budget of $353.7 million is a...
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Mooresville Youth Council begins new member recruitment

The Mooresville Youth Council is now accepting applications from high school students until Sept. 1, offering teens an opportunity to serve the community, while learning about the ins and outs of local government. Council members, who are students in grades nine-12, serve as liaisons between the youth of Mooresville and...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

City Council reviews staff direction on marijuana regulations

The Grand Junction City Council is rethinking how it wants to choose marijuana retail business operators after previously considering a hybrid selection process. The council discussed marijuana regulations again at its regular meeting Wednesday after holding a workshop on the topic on Monday. At the workshop, the council agreed a method that evaluated potential operators on merit and then chose them with a lottery was how staff should proceed in developing regulations. However, several council members said they were changing their mind around the issue.
Leetonia, OHSalem News Online

Leetonia council seeking member following resignation

LEETONIA — Village council is looking for a new member following a resignation Wednesday night. Councilman Dave Keeler is resigning effective Aug. 2 due to personal reasons. He has served on council the past six years, beginning his second term Jan. 1, 2020. Siembida thanked Keeler for serving his community...
Hamtramck, MIthehamtramckreview.com

City council needs to reconsider some ZBA members

There has been a lot of discussion in the past week about a controversial vote regarding a request for a zoning change. An owner of a spa on Florian St. requested what’s called a zoning variance, to enable her to operate her business in a residential area. Hamtramck is no...
PoliticsThousand Oaks Acorn

Arts council board seeks members

The Arts Council the Conejo of Valley is accepting applications for two-year positions on its board of directors. Open for election are president, vice president, secretary, finance director, membership director, public relations/marketing director, events and hospitality director, electronic media director and two member-at-large positions. The current board of directors will...
Volusia County, FLvolusia.org

County Council members to attend event for Lois Bollenback

Two or more members of the Volusia County Council plan to attend a farewell event for Lois Bollenback, executive director of the River to Sea TPO, from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at 2570 W. International Speedway Blvd., Suite 100, Daytona Beach. For more information, contact Debbie Stewart...
Public Healthrestorationnewsmedia.com

3 of 4 staff members vaccinated at state facilities

As of July 1, 77% of staff at state-operated health care facilities were fully vaccinated, according... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
David City, NEColumbus Telegram

Woita takes over as second ward council member

Kevin Woita has taken Kevin Hotovy's place on the City Council of David City. Woita took his oath as a second ward council member soon after the start of the council's July 14 meeting. Woita was one of four candidates considered for the position, but in the end his nomination...
Argyle, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle Town Council appoints former council member to Place 1 seat

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council appointed a former council member to fill the vacant Place 1 seat. Of five applicants, the council chose Joan Delashaw, an Argyle resident of 48 years and council member from 2012-2014. She also served on the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2011, according to a town news release. She will be sworn in at a special budget meeting on Monday.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee School Board approves staff member termination

KANKAKEE — The termination of Kankakee School District 111 staff member Gloria Kennedy sparked more pushback from a fellow employee and drew a crowd of over a dozen supporters before ultimately being approved during Tuesday’s Kankakee School Board meeting. Kennedy’s termination was approved by 5-1 vote, with the dissenting vote...
Santa Rosa, CAca.gov

North Sonoma Valley Municipal Advisory Council Meeting

Contact: Hannah Whitman, Board Aide for Supervisor Susan Gorin. Public Comment (limited to items not appearing on the agenda) - Receive. Permit Sonoma Update, Scott Orr, Deputy Director, Permit Sonoma - Receive. Update on Permit Sonoma projects in MAC Area. How to get project information, and how to give input...
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Plenty of vaccination opportunities in the Valley

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Local data shows that 50% of our eligible population (12 years or older) is now fully vaccinated. Thanks to state and local partners, there are now numerous opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test in the San Luis Valley. For those who prefer a “one-and-done”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy