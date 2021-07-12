Tri-Valley Opportunity Council staff member earns important credential
Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s Kristen Waechter (Program Operations Manager) has been recognized by Minnesota Community Action Partnership as part of the 2021 class of Certified Community Action Professionals (CCAP). The CCAP designation is a nationally recognized credential earned from the Community Action Partnership in Washington, D.C. She is a staff member with Head Start, Child and Family Programs at Tri-Valley.www.crookstontimes.com
