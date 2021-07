Shudder’s Creepshow has been a consistently enjoyable show for the past few years, even managing to add some animated specials during its COVID-19-hit 2020 season. The second run of the horror series arrived in April this year, and the third will be out on September 23rd, 2021. Anticipation for the return of the cult hit was stoked at Amazon’s [email protected] yesterday with a panel about what fans can expect from Creepshow going forward.