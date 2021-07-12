Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

COVID Infection Rates Rise 90% In St. Louis, 63% In St. Louis County Over Past 2 Weeks

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated at 5:55 p.m. with information from the city of St. Louis Coronavirus cases are again on the rise in the St. Louis region. The St. Louis County Health Department issued a public health advisory Monday morning in the wake of 1,461 new cases reported in the past two weeks, a 63% increase over the previous two-week period. Public officials urged residents experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to get tested for the coronavirus immediately.

news.stlpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Saint Louis, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#County Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Posted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy