COVID Infection Rates Rise 90% In St. Louis, 63% In St. Louis County Over Past 2 Weeks
Updated at 5:55 p.m. with information from the city of St. Louis Coronavirus cases are again on the rise in the St. Louis region. The St. Louis County Health Department issued a public health advisory Monday morning in the wake of 1,461 new cases reported in the past two weeks, a 63% increase over the previous two-week period. Public officials urged residents experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to get tested for the coronavirus immediately.news.stlpublicradio.org
