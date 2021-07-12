Board of Apportionment sets public hearing schedule for legislative district lines
The Arkansas Board of Apportionment has set a series of public hearings to discuss the redrawing of legislative district lines. Every 10 years, the board – which consists of the Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State – are charged with redefining the 100 Arkansas House seats and 35 Arkansas Senate seats in accordance with new U.S. Census data. The goal is to ensure equal representation by population per district.talkbusiness.net
Comments / 0