Interabled, but mutual caretakers

You may have noticed yourself or a loved one becoming more forgetful or seeming unfocused—is it stress, natural aging, or could it be the beginning of something more serious, like Alzheimer's? The prospect of developing Alzheimer's disease is a scary one; some may feel that once it starts, nothing can be done. Both can discourage people from noticing symptoms in themselves and others. Actually, it's important to be aware of Alzheimer's warning signs so treatment can be started early to slow the progress of the disease. Here are the seven stages of Alzheimer's progression, according to Dr. David Wolk, co-director of the Memory Center at Penn Medicine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.