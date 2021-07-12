Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY pitcher becomes 1st known drafted practicing Orthodox Jew

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvlKR_0aujjjq800

Jacob Steinmetz's blazing fastball helped make him a baseball draft trailblazer.

The New York native is believed to be the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be selected by a major league team, going in the third round — 77th overall — to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Steinmetz, from the Long Island hamlet of Woodmere, is a 17-year-old right-hander whose repertoire features a fastball that sits in the mid- to upper-90s and a knee-buckling curveball. His draft stock rose considerably while playing for the Elev8 Baseball Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, this year after previously competing for his high school team, The Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway.

Steinmetz recently told the New York Post he keeps the Sabbath and eats only Kosher food, but plays during the Sabbath and on Jewish holidays — although he walks to games during the Sabbath rather than taking transportation. No practicing Orthodox Jewish player has made it to the big leagues.

The selections during the nine rounds Monday were made by teams on a conference call after the first night was a primetime event at Denver’s Bellco Theater with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing the picks. Major League Baseball moved the draft from June to July, including it in the All-Star festivities.

Pittsburgh took Louisville slugging catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick Sunday night and got him a potential future batterymate to lead off Day 2 by selecting New Jersey high school lefty Anthony Solometo at No. 37.

The Pirates picked athletic Pennsylvania high school outfielder Lonnie White Jr., who signed a letter of intent to play both baseball and football at Penn State, in the competitive balance round between the second and third rounds. Pittsburgh went back to pitching in the third round, taking Georgia high school pitcher and shortstop Bubba Chandler — who has a scholarship offer from Clemson to play quarterback.

The Nationals used their 10th-round pick on Cal infielder Darren Baker, the son of former Washington and current Houston manager Dusty Baker. Darren Baker was famously swooped away from home plate by Giants player J.T. Snow during the 2002 World Series, when the 3-year-old Baker was a bat boy.

Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps, the Southeastern Conference pitcher of the year and a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, was taken by San Diego in the third round. The 24-year-old right-hander was a sixth-year senior after redshirting as a freshman and missing a year after having Tommy John surgery, but was dominant this season with a Division I-leading 0.90 ERA while winning 12 games and saving 11.

Houston took Nevada high school outfielder Tyler Whitaker with its first pick of the draft, which didn't come until the third round for the second straight year as punishment for the Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels have taken exclusively pitchers through 10 rounds, while the Cleveland Indians grabbed pitchers with 10 of their 11 picks and the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays grabbed nine pitchers through 10 rounds.

The Baltimore Orioles, meanwhile, selected just one pitcher among their first 11 picks.

The draft will be completed Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20 conducted via a conference call with teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Trailblazer#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Hebrew Academy#The New York Post#Sabbath#Orthodox Jewish#Bellco Theater#Major League Baseball#Pirates#Penn State#Clemson#Cal#The Golden Spikes Award#Division#Astros#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Angels#The San Francisco Giants#Toronto Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Reports: Mets Close To Acquiring Veteran Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets have been atop the NL East for most of 2021, despite a crazy rash of injuries. After adding Jacob deGrom to the injured list, the team was in serious need of another starting pitcher, and it appears that they found one in veteran Rich Hill. The...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers select triple crown winner in 2021 MLB Draft

With their 13th Round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected 3B Chris Meyers out of Toledo. Myers had quite a season at Toledo as he won the MAC triple crown but leading the conference in average, home runs, and RBIs. Chris Meyers is Tigers' first...
Posted by
FanBuzz

Mary Lou Retton Married a College QB & Raised a Gymnast Daughter

Before there was Simone Biles or Gabby Douglas, there was Mary Lou Retton. Retton was the first American female gymnast to wow at the Olympics. She took gymnastics to a new level in this country. Back in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, she became the first American woman...
Phoenix, AZjewishaz.com

Arizona Diamondbacks draft first Orthodox Jewish player

The Arizona Diamondbacks have until Aug. 1 to sign the first known Orthodox Jewish player to be drafted by Major League Baseball. The D-backs drafted Jacob Steinmetz in the third round of the MLB draft on Monday, July 12. “It just makes me feel that the amount of work that...
Jacksonville, ALAnniston Star

JSU pitcher Edwards drafted by the Chicago White Sox

Good morning, Gamecock fans. It’s time for another edition of The Star’s Jacksonville State newsletter. With JSU having left the Ohio Valley Conference, Anniston Star sports editor Mark Edwards took one last look at 12 memorable athletes from the Gamecocks’ final year in the league. JSU pitcher Christian Edwards was...
Posted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Senator Blasts MLB Over Closure of Caledonia Plant

Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is blasting Major League Baseball over a decision that is causing one of the largest employers in a small southeastern Minnesota town to shut down. The second term Democrat has made public a letter she has sent to MLB Commissioner Rob...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: The Plan Was Not Originally to Draft Almost All Pitchers

The MLB draft went back to 20 rounds this year and the Dodgers took advantage of every pick. A team that relies so heavily on their prospect pipeline, Los Angeles obviously puts a lot of work into every single pick. Funny enough, the Dodgers ended up taking 17 pitchers of...
MLBwvsportsnow.com

WVU Pitcher Adam Tulloch Becomes Second WVU Player Drafted by Dodgers on Day 3

West Virginia junior pitcher Adam Tulloch has been selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 522nd pick (17th round) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Tulloch (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) is a steady left-handed transfer pitcher from the College of Central Florida. He played high school ball in Weston, Florida and originally began his collegiate career with Wingate.
Norfolk, VAWTKR

Three ODU pitchers selected in MLB Draft

NORFOLK, Va. – For the first time since 2008, Old Dominion University had three right-handed pitchers selected in the MLB Draft, as Aaron Holiday and Ryne Moore were taken on day three of the draft today. Holiday was taken in the 13th round, 398th overall by the Oakland A’s, while Moore was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 18th round, 537th overall. Hunter Gregory was taken in the eighth round yesterday by the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBForward

Elie Kligman becomes second Orthodox baseball player drafted into the MLB in 2 days

(JTA) — It has now become a doubly historic Major League Baseball draft. The Washington Nationals selected Elie Kligman with their final and 20th round pick on Tuesday, making him the second observant Orthodox Jewish player ever drafted into the league — and the second in two days. The Arizona Diamondbacks picked 17-year-old Long Island, New York native Jacob Steinmetz 77th overall on Monday.
MLBMLB

Michaels gets '21 Frick for 'first love, baseball'

Veteran broadcaster Al Michaels was honored as the 2021 Ford C. Frick Award recipient for broadcasting excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame during a presentation broadcast that aired on MLB Network on Sunday. Michaels, 76, is best known as the longtime play-by-play voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Football...
MLBOCRegister

Angels complete a pitcher-perfect draft, selecting pitchers with all 20 picks

DENVER — The Angels took their pitching issues seriously in the MLB draft. Scouting director Matt Swanson completed the three-day draft on Tuesday by selecting 10 more pitchers, giving the Angels a perfect 20-for-20 in drafting pitchers. No team had ever drafted only pitchers other than in the five-round draft...
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees pitcher rejects minor-league assignment

BOSTON — The Yankees lost a bit of pitching depth Saturday. Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski rejected the Yankees’ assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team said. Wojciechowski made one big-league start for New York this season before he was immediately designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for a...
MLB247Sports

Two more WVU pitchers taken in MLB Draft

Junior right-handed pitcher Madison Jeffrey and junior left-hander Adam Tulloch of the West Virginia University baseball team were selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Jeffrey was taken by the defending World Series champions in the 15th round (462nd overall),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy