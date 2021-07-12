Illinois-bound I-74 bridge traffic to change with completion of 6th Avenue exit

MOLINE, Ill. — Traffic flow is about to change on the Illinois side of the I-74 bridge after officials say they have completed bridge structures in Moline.

In a press release published on Monday, July 12, bridge officials inform that traffic patterns are about to shift in the Illinois-bound route following the completion of the 6th Avenue exit to Moline.

They also say that this marks the completion of I-74 structures on the Illinois side.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 14, drivers travelling into Illinois will notice changes in the traffic pattern, and they should watch for signs and barrels guiding them to the newly-completed area.

There will be two lanes of traffic open; the right lane will lead to the 6th Avenue exit, or continue on towards Avenue of the Cities.

Officials remind drivers that crews will still be working in the area for several more months, and they should slow down and practice caution.