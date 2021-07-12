Celebrity Restaurant closing temporarily after COVID-19 impacts staffing

Iconic Tulsa restaurant, the Celebrity, is closing at least temporarily.

The restaurant opened in Tulsa in 1963 and became a staple of the city. Now owned by the Three Sirens restaurant group, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted staffing at the restaurant.

"Celebrity Fine Dining had only been reopened a few months after a grand reopening before COVID closed it down again, and well, we struggled. Most of the staff could not return for health and safety reasons and those who did, did so with full hearts and effort, though skeletal in numbers."

Owners say due to staffing they are closing the restaurant for the summer season with plans to re-open in the holiday season.

"So, this isn’t goodbye, but it is a small break, as we continue to heal and regroup from what COVID did do, support our sister concepts Bird & Bottle and the Brambles, and then come out on the other side better than ever."

READ the full statement from Celebrity Restaurant:

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --