Tulsa, OK

Celebrity Restaurant closing temporarily after COVID-19 impacts staffing

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 16 days ago
Iconic Tulsa restaurant, the Celebrity, is closing at least temporarily.

The restaurant opened in Tulsa in 1963 and became a staple of the city. Now owned by the Three Sirens restaurant group, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted staffing at the restaurant.

"Celebrity Fine Dining had only been reopened a few months after a grand reopening before COVID closed it down again, and well, we struggled. Most of the staff could not return for health and safety reasons and those who did, did so with full hearts and effort, though skeletal in numbers."

Owners say due to staffing they are closing the restaurant for the summer season with plans to re-open in the holiday season.

"So, this isn’t goodbye, but it is a small break, as we continue to heal and regroup from what COVID did do, support our sister concepts Bird & Bottle and the Brambles, and then come out on the other side better than ever."

READ the full statement from Celebrity Restaurant:

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Tulsa, OKPosted by
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Famous Okies: S.E. Hinton

S.E. Hinton is an American writer and she's a famous Okie!. Born on July 22, 1948, as Susan Eloise Hinton, she was born and raised in Tulsa. As a teen, Hinton became a household name after publishing her most popular novel, The Outsiders.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

PSO Announces $50,000 AEP Grant to Youth Services of Tulsa

A Tulsa youth center is getting help in a big way. PSO’s parent-company AEP gave $50,000 to Youth Services of Tulsa in a special ceremony Thursday morning. The grant money is going toward the transition program. That program addresses homelessness in 17-to-24-year-olds. It provides youth with housing and skills needed to transition to self-sufficiency and permanent housing.

