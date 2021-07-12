Cancel
Engineering

MIT Researchers Develop Robot That Can Help Those with Limited Mobility Get Dressed

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) researchers have developed a new algorithm to help a robot find efficient motion plans to ensure physical safety of its human counterpart. Whether it be putting a jacket on a human or another garment, this could potentially prove to be a powerful tool in expanding assistance for those with disabilities or limited mobility. Read more for a video and additional information.

