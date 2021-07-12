Bryce Hammer, Hallie Getz capture SDGA match play championships

PIERRE -- Sioux Falls’ Bryce Hammer and Pierre’s Hallie Getz claimed South Dakota Golf Association match play championships at Hillsview Golf Course over the weekend. Hammer birdied No. 17 and No. 18 to defend his SDGA men's match play championship over Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa. In a back and forth match, Jansa went one-up when he nearly holed his wedge shot on 15 for a tap-in birdie. After tying 16, Hammer made a long birdie putt on 17 to pull even. Then he hit it to eight feet on 18 and sank the putt for the comeback win and a repeat win over Jansa.