BDEX Named to AdExchanger 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been honored as a 2021 Programmatic Power Player by AdExchanger. The highly respected annual Programmatic Power Players List recognizes the top agencies, AdTech providers, and strategic partners in the digital marketing industry.

www.chron.com

