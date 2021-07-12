Cancel
Continents Apart Assists Manufacturers, Importers, and Wholesalers in the Fast-Growing e-Commerce Marketplace During Unprecedented Times

Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Dropshipping reps Continents Apart are a key resource in the rapidly growing e-Commerce industry at a critical time when home furnishing vendors and retailers cannot afford to lose market share due to the challenges of the recent pandemic. The significant growth in online shopping...

www.chron.com

WorldBirmingham Star

Domestic operators lead in growing Indian e-commerce market

Singapore, July 28 (ANI): Rising internet usage, increasing middle class with greater consumer spending power and the youth demographic representing a greater share of the country's population are driving the Indian e-commerce market's ongoing development, Fitch Solutions has said. With competition in e-commerce space high -- and rising -- it...
Retailfoodlogistics.com

E-Commerce Growth Drives Need for Road Safety

While online shopping is not a new trend, the pandemic brought it to new levels. According to Digital Commerce 360, online retail sales increased 32.4% year-over-year in 2020 and are up 39% in Q1 2021. For the food retail industry, the numbers are even more impactful. Prior to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Gallup reported that 81% of consumers never bought groceries online. Fast forward to 2020 and the reverse is true, with 79% of consumers ordering online, according to Supermarket News. Furthermore, a recent study by Coresight Research demonstrates that 60% of consumers now buy their groceries online and will continue to do so as the pandemic recedes.
Upland, INInside Indiana Business

Satellite Manufacturer Growing in Upland

UPLAND - An aerospace manufacturer in Grant County is expanding its footprint. NearSpace Launch Inc. says it is investing more than $100,000 to develop its new central office in Upland and double its workforce by adding at least 10 jobs. The company, which builds small satellites for NASA and the...
Retailroboticstomorrow.com

The Elimination Tide of Physical Stores: Rise of E-commerce

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent countrywide lockdowns, retailers around the globe are suffering huge losses. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, total retail sales have plunged by a shocking 8.7 per cent, offering a grim snapshot of the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on consumer spending.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

The Growing Importance Of The Omnichannel Marketplace

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Dave O’Brien, CEO of Agreement Express, discusses how payment firms that challenge themselves in terms of speed and direction will be poised to succeed.
Small Businessatlantanews.net

U.S. Business Association of E-Commerce & Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce Launch E-Commerce Navigator Program

Washington, DC (July 15 , 2021). Today, the United States Business Association of E-Commerce and Hispanic Chamber of E-Commerce announced the "E-Commerce Navigator Program" to help American small and diverse-owned businesses survive and thrive in the digital economy. More than 46% of small businesses in the U.S. don't have an online presence; the E-Commerce Navigator Program will focus on helping micro-businesses, underrepresented, women, veterans, rural, and LGBT businesses to participate and compete in the digital economy.
Internettechxplore.com

Digital assistants created for e-commerce adapt themselves to each shop's needs

The pandemic has taught us that almost all companies have to sell on the internet. Bots are a technology that facilitates e-commerce. They are digital assistants that can answer customer queries about products that are sold or help to locate them, as well as supporting customers in the purchasing process. "In whatever language; and moreover, chatbots never get tired: They're available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Jordi Cabot, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) researcher who created Xatkit, a company specialized in their development. This technology has existed for some time in big companies and is now also helping improve the digital competitiveness of SMEs. Indeed, the introduction of bots is expanding: this type of artificial intelligence already generates over 40% of the traffic on the internet.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Leading Research and Consulting Firm Releases 2021 North American PaymentsInsights - Canadian Fraud Trends and Changing Consumer Preferences

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group has released a new primary research report titled 2021 North American Payments Insights: Canada – Fraud and Changing Consumer Preferences, summarizing the research findings from the fraud and payments behavior sections of the North American PaymentsInsights survey of 1,001 Canadian-based adults. The report highlights consumer payment behavior in response to experiencing payment related fraud in the pandemic induced shift to online shopping. Additionally, the report draws attention to the shifts in consumer payment habits and changing consumer preferences influenced by the pandemic. Finally, it touches upon consumers’ experience with credit card payment holidays and the implications this may have for credit card issuers. Various aspects of how Canadian consumers interact with the payments’ ecosystem are brought together to highlight key trends in consumer behavior, preferences, and motivations influenced by consumer perceptions and experiences with payment related fraud during a rapidly changing payment environment. Readers will be presented with a detailed analysis of the impact of demographic characteristics on consumer behaviors and inclinations, general consumer trends, as well as actionable insights for industry players to consider.
InternetGreenwichTime

Launch Your E-commerce Business on a Free E-commerce Platform

The Covid-19 pandemic shed light on the future of business. While many of the initial changes like working from home, job loss, and the e-commerce surge seemed temporary, it appears that some changes will be permanent. As people were forced out of work, they had to get creative finding new jobs, and the massive growth of e-commerce presented a unique opportunity. Two-thirds of people worldwide increased their online shopping habits during the pandemic, and that growing comfort with shopping online presents an outstanding opportunity for entrepreneurs.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Second-hand E-commerce Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Second-hand E-commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Second-hand E-commerce market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Second-hand E-commerce industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Economybizjournals

How e-commerce aggregator Foundry will spend $100M

The company will help e-commerce brands it buys sell their wares on all platforms. It plans to identify the best targets generating annual revenue between $1 million and $50 million by evaluating their potential for scalability, durability and growth. Click through for more on the firm's strategy and growth plans.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Group 1 reports soaring profits despite new vehicle shortage

Group 1 Automotive reported record second-quarter earnings Thursday despite a global new vehicle shortage that suppressed sales volume. The company reported a $191 million profit ($10.35 per diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $30 million ($1.63 per diluted share) during the same period in 2020, which included the depths of the pandemic-induced shutdown. Quarterly revenues jumped 74 percent to $3.7 billion from $2.1 billion the year earlier.

