Chemico Group Recognized by Toyota For Excellence in Supplier Performance
Leading chemical management supplier has received four performance awards from the global automotive manufacturer. The Chemico Group, the largest veteran and minority-owned chemical management supplier, received the 2021 Excellent Performance Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) during its Annual Supplier Business Meeting held virtually late April. The award recognizes Chemico’s on-site chemical management activities at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky facility. Chemico was one of several indirect supplier companies that received Awards of Excellence or special recognition. This signifies the fourth supplier award Chemico has received from the global automaker.www.chron.com
